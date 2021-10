Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 05 October 2021 02:19 Hits: 1

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) on Monday blocked a quick vote on a House-passed bill to provide $1 billion for Israel's Iron Dome defense system. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Robert Menendez (D-N.J) tried to set up an expedited vote,...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/575281-rand-paul-blocks-quick-vote-on-house-passed-1b-iron-dome-funding