Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 06 October 2021 16:28 Hits: 11

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, along with six former Pentagon chiefs, on Wednesday warned Congress that a debt default would damage U.S. national security and harm military families.“If the United States defaults, it would undermine the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/575559-pentagon-chief-says-possible-debt-default-could-risk-national-security