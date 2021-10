Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 06 October 2021 18:20 Hits: 9

A Fort Bragg, N.C., soldier killed Monday in a Humvee accident has been identified as Pfc. Patrick Hernandez, according to an Army statement released Wednesday.Hernandez, 30, of Los Fresnos, Texas, was killed and four others were injured in a...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/575594-army-identifies-fort-bragg-soldier-killed-in-humvee-accident