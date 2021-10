Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 05 October 2021 17:09 Hits: 1

The United States and France on Tuesday moved closer to normalized relations after last month’s U.S. submarine deal with the United Kingdom and Australia created a rift between the two longtime allies.Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/575371-blinken-macron-meet-amid-us-france-rift