Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 05 October 2021 20:40 Hits: 2

All 700,000 Defense Department civilians are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 22, the Pentagon announced late Monday.The mandate — in line with the Biden administration’s move last month to require federal agencies to...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/575434-pentagon-requires-covid-19-vaccines-for-civilian-employees-by-nov-22