Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 28 September 2021 18:06 Hits: 0

Washington's federal court is clogged with Jan. 6 cases, which more than double the total number of new criminal cases filed there all of last year.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/09/28/trial-delays-upset-ex-army-reservist-charged-capitol-riot-mounting-evidence-slows-cases.html