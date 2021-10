Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 28 September 2021 19:44 Hits: 0

A 911 call about an active shooter sent police and first responders to Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida. The base was conducting a training exercise.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/09/28/false-alarm-during-active-shooter-training-florida-base.html