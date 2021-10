Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 04 October 2021 18:31 Hits: 0

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear Oracle’s suit challenging how the Pentagon awarded its now canceled $10 billion cloud computing contract.The Supreme Court said it won’t review Oracle’s appeal of a federal court ruling that found...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/575208-supreme-court-declines-to-hear-oracle-challenge-to-pentagons-jedi-contract