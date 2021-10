Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 30 September 2021 09:59 Hits: 1

Thousands of people filled an arena to honor a Kansas priest who died in 1951 as a prisoner of war during the Korean War.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/09/30/emil-kapaun-army-chaplain-considered-sainthood-buried-wichita.html