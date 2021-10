Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 30 September 2021 21:11 Hits: 0

A supervisor told Bryan Wheels to keep quiet about the harassment, which began after he was hired in 2015 and lasted through 2017, a lawsuit alleged.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/09/30/lawsuit-black-base-worker-faced-racism-told-keep-quiet.html