Category: Defense Published on Saturday, 02 October 2021 15:32 Hits: 5

Women are commanding the Corps of Cadets at the Virginia Military Institute (VMI) and The Citadel in South Carolina, marking a historic first. Cadet First Captain Kasey Meredith was named regimental commanding officer of VMI's Corps...

