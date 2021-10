Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 30 September 2021 19:38 Hits: 11

U.S. and Chinese defense officials held two days of talks amid strained relations between the two nations, the Pentagon revealed late Wednesday. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for China Michael Chase led the secure video conference...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/574765-china-us-military-officials-met-to-discuss-relations