Published on Thursday, 30 September 2021

Two service members filed a potential class action lawsuit against Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to attempt to block him from requiring all troops receive a COVID-19 vaccine.  Army Staff Sgt. Dan Robert and Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Hollie...

