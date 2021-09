Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 30 September 2021 14:11 Hits: 1

Colorado lawmakers have asked the Air Force’s top civilian official to stop the relocation of U.S. Space Command from Colorado Springs to Huntsville, Ala., citing “irregularities” in the Trump-era decision.Due to “irregularities of the selection...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/574651-lawmakers-ask-air-force-to-pause-all-actions-on-space-command-move