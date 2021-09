Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 20:46 Hits: 2

Boeing has inked a contract with the U.S. Navy to produce five P-8A Poseidon maritime surveillance and anti-submarine aircraft destined for the German sea service.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/aKJvIR698LI/