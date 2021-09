Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 28 September 2021 16:51 Hits: 2

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley on Tuesday told lawmakers he spoke with several authors for their recent books on the Trump administration, including veteran journalist Bob Woodward for his book “Peril,” which has...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/574295-milley-reveals-he-spoke-to-woodward-other-authors-for-books-on-trump