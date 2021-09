Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 27 September 2021 19:04 Hits: 2

Chief of Space Operations Gen. Jay Raymond said the service will take the design to bases over the next few months and listen to what Guardians think.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/09/27/space-force-expects-finalize-futuristic-uniform-end-of-year-general-says.html