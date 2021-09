Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 28 September 2021 14:13 Hits: 8

“We helped build a state, but we could not forge a nation,” defense secretary says of Afghanistan.

Read more https://www.defenseone.com/policy/2021/09/austin-milley-insist-no-one-foresaw-kabuls-quick-fall-some-senators-are-dubious/185667/