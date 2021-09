Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 28 September 2021 12:51 Hits: 3

Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, discussed an offer from Russian President Vladimir Putin to use Russia's military bases in Central Asia to respond to emerging terrorist threats in Afghanistan, according to a Wall...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/574222-milley-discussed-putin-offer-to-use-russian-bases-to-monitor-afghanistan-with