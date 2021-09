Articles

Published on Tuesday, 28 September 2021

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley on Tuesday defended contacts with his Chinese counterpart in final weeks of the Trump administration as well as his decision to call a meeting of senior military officials to review the procedures for...

