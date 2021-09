Articles

Category: Defense Published on Sunday, 26 September 2021 18:17 Hits: 8

Prosecutors say a Luke Air Force Base airman accused in the death of a Mennonite woman in New Mexico deleted location from his Google account after the woman's death.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/flashpoints/~3/yHF1tEWzznQ/