Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 24 September 2021 22:33 Hits: 2

The Army identified the soldier as Staff Sgt. Paul Lincoln Olmstead, who died Tuesday during a water training exercise at the Joe Swing Park Reservoir.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/09/24/army-identifies-green-beret-who-died-during-dive-training-reservoir.html