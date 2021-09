Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 23 September 2021 13:20 Hits: 2

Izaak Vincent Kemp awoke on May 25, 2019, to find at least 10 agents in tactical gear in his house, with an armored vehicle outside and drones flying overhead.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/kJv_QvuPJGw/