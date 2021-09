Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 24 September 2021 17:52 Hits: 2

A single example of the type, which is officially designated the Shenyang J-16D, has been parked at the static display area of the airshow in Guangdong Province ahead of the upcoming Zhuhai airshow.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/K35T-KxOlJ0/