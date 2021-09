Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 24 September 2021 15:18 Hits: 3

The top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee is asking the Biden administration to declassify and release its intelligence on Afghanistan after arguing they were caught off guard by the rapid fall of Kabul.Multiple members of the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/573808-top-foreign-affairs-republicans-seeks-declassification-of-afghan