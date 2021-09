Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 24 September 2021 17:04 Hits: 2

The National Defense Act Authorization (NDAA) passed by the House on Thursday night would require the Pentagon to factor in extreme weather risks and publish studies on a class of toxic “forever chemicals.”The NDAA would create a two-year deadline...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/equilibrium-sustainability/573828-defense-policy-bill-would-require-forever-chemical-testing-military-sites