Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 22 September 2021

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson dismissed France’s complaints about the United Kingdom's submarine deal with the United States and Australia, saying it was time for the French to “donnez-moi un break.” Speaking to reporters outside of the U.S....

