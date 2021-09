Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 23 September 2021 15:49 Hits: 5

Two dozens Chinese fighter jets entered Taiwanese airspace on Thursday in a show of force amid rising tensions between China and the autonomous island.China’s People’s Liberation Army flew 19 planes near Taiwan on Thursday...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/573611-china-flies-dozens-fighter-jets-near-taiwan-show-of-force