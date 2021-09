Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 22 September 2021 22:15 Hits: 4

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is aware of reports that Fort McCoy, Wis., personnel are struggling to feed and provide clean clothes and heat for Afghan refugees at the base, according to the Pentagon’s top spokesman.“We’re certainly aware of these...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/573507-pentagon-aware-of-reports-wisconsin-military-bases-struggle-to-feed-heat