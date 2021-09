Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 21 September 2021 22:08 Hits: 5

Leonor Tomero, who has served as the deputy assistant secretary of defense for nuclear and missile defense policy since Jan. 20, is leaving as the Defense Department eliminates her job.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2021/09/21/pentagon-top-nuclear-official-ousted-reorganization-513502