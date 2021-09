Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 20 September 2021 20:21 Hits: 2

"We will not succeed against a well-resourced and strategic competitor if we insist on keeping every legacy system we have,” Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said Monday.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/CKXQNjB5Utg/