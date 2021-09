Articles

Most voters disapprove of the execution of the Afghanistan withdrawal, according to a new Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey released exclusively to The Hill.The poll shows that 40 percent of registered voters “strongly disapprove” of the way the...

