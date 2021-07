Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 21 July 2021 21:20 Hits: 3

State officials said talks are ongoing with the countries where the second group of Afghans could be housed temporarily but would not identify them.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/07/21/state-department-prepares-evacuate-next-group-of-afghans-third-country.html