Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 21 July 2021 21:20 Hits: 3

An Army administrative investigation has cleared a two-star general suspended from his duties as head of the 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood, Texas, in late 2020, the service announced Wednesday.Maj. Gen. Jeff Broadwater was suspended in December&...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/564219-two-star-general-at-fort-hood-cleared-after-internal-investigation