Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 21 July 2021 18:56 Hits: 0

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday dismissed efforts to “distract” from the military’s diversity and inclusion efforts with discussions about critical race theory.“I don't want us to get distracted with a critical race conversation,” Austin...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/564163-defense-chief-says-wont-get-distracted-by-critical-race-theory-debate