Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 20 July 2021 14:53 Hits: 0

Up to 200 Americans have reported possible directed energy attack symptoms, including new cases in Vienna that came to light last week, according to NBC News.Biden administration officials have received a steady stream of cables from overseas posts...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/563861-up-to-200-americans-reported-possible-havana-syndrome-symptoms-nbc-news