Articles

Category: Defense Published on Sunday, 18 July 2021 11:00 Hits: 0

National Guard training and maintenance operations are in danger over a stalemate in Congress on Capitol security funding legislation.The Guard’s deployment to the Capitol in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection left it with a $521 million bill that...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/563477-funding-fight-imperils-national-guard-ops