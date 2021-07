Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 16 July 2021 13:57 Hits: 2

The Eurodrone project to build a twin-turboprop aircraft —in both an intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance version and a battlefield version — aims to wean Europe off its reliance on U.S. and...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/lf4uCBBkSS4/