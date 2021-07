Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 16 July 2021 14:55 Hits: 3

More than a half billion dollars in the hole, the Guard’s chief has ordered the heads of the Army and Air Guards to claw back money from state units.

Read more https://www.govexec.com/defense/2021/07/exclusive-congress-refusal-cover-jan-6-related-costs-has-national-guard-scrambling-funds/183830/