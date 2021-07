Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 16 July 2021 02:55 Hits: 4

As the U.S. Navy and NATO celebrated a Virginia-based operational command reaching its full operational capability, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said this new command could...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/W_P9RlIzce8/