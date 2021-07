Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 15 July 2021 20:05 Hits: 0

The Navy now has its first female graduate to have successfully completed a special warfare training course to become a Naval Special Warfare combatant-craft crewman (SWCC).SWCC are boat operators who move Navy SEALs and other personnel, collect...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/563259-navy-sees-first-female-complete-training-to-become-naval-special-warfare