Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021

President Biden on Wednesday will meet with the U.S. general who until recently was the top commander in Afghanistan as the U.S. withdrawal from America’s longest war comes to a close.Biden is meeting with Army Gen. Austin “Scott” Miller to...

