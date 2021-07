Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 01:21 Hits: 5

The U.S. Navy and the Pentagon’s Strategic Capabilities Office are making the most of the remaining months of their partnership on the Ghost Fleet Overlord unmanned surface vessel program, taking...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/CJG8T9-OcM4/