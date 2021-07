Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 16:10 Hits: 2

The U.S. Space Force was set up to unify the military's space efforts and reform the way it buys space systems. Lawmakers aren't convinced that's what's happening.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/NiF5WBtXn_Y/