Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 08 July 2021

The top lawyer for U.S. Cyber Command is calling for the United States to push back against transnational criminal hackers with military cyber operations.Marine Lt. Col. Kurt Sanger, general counsel at the command, wrote in a recent article ...

