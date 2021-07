Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 05 July 2021 11:31 Hits: 1

The crews were all sworn to secrecy and for years after the war never spoke of their experiences.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/07/05/fallen-us-bombardiers-bracelet-tells-story-of-secret-missions-norway-last-days-of-wwii.html