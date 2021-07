Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 02 July 2021 05:19 Hits: 5

From June 28 to July 9, two German Eurofighter Typhoons are policing the skies over the Black Sea region, side by side with British Typhoons and Romanian MiG-29s.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/2KqwOEvhUK4/