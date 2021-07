Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 30 June 2021 21:49 Hits: 1

Just more than half of all service members are at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19, with the Navy the most vaccinated service and the Marine Corps the least.About 68 percent of active-duty troops have received at least one...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/561006-pentagon-more-than-half-of-service-members-vaccinated-against-covid-19