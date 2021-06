Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 10:00 Hits: 1

President Biden’s airstrikes over the weekend against Iranian-backed militias in Iraq and Syria have added fuel to a simmering debate in Congress over presidential war powers.Top Democrats have backed Biden’s move as a proportionate and necessary...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/560640-biden-airstrikes-heat-up-debate-over-war-powers