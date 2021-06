Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 25 June 2021 16:37 Hits: 0

U.S. Navy is seeing improved maintenance on deployed littoral combat ships amid efforts to boost readiness and operational endurance, now that is has switched from contractor-based work to...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/8SJvVd5OW7E/